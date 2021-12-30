Congress tried to falsely implicate Hindu groups in Malegaon case: Adityanath

Demanding an apology from Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday accused the party of “encouraging” terrorists and falsely implicating members of BJP, RSS and other Hindu outfits in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

This came after a witness in the case claimed he was illegally detained for seven days by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2008 and pressured to name five RSS members, including Adityanath.

At a public meeting in Farrukhabad, Adityanath said: “The Congress ruled the nation for a longest period of time. But in what manner were they ruling? You have seen a statement of the Maharashtra ATS… How they (Congress) were working to frame workers and leaders of BJP and RSS and Hindu leaders in false cases then. You have seen in the matter of Malegaon blast.”

“This mischief of the Congress is a crime against the nation and the Congress must apologise before people of the country for it,” he added.

“When the Congress was in power, it encouraged and motivated terrorists and lodged false cases against Hindu organisations. And today, when it is out of power, it opposes every work that is done in the interest of public,” the chief minister said.

The CM also launched development projects of Rs 196 crore in the district. He announced an expressway to connect Farrukhabad with the upcoming Ganga Expressway.