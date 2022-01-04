Congress leader shot at in Sultanpur, was held recently for showing black flags at PM rally

A Congress leader was shot in the leg by three unidentified assailants in Sultanpur district on Sunday evening. Reeta Yadav, 35, is in hospital and out of danger.

Yadav, who crossed over to the Congress from the Samajwadi Party last month, was recently in the news for showing black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his November 16 rally in Sultanpur. She had been led out of the ground and arrested.

Police said Yadav had said that the three assailants had forced her driver to stop at gunpoint on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway and opened fire. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons at Lamhua Police Station in Sultanpur. No arrests have been made yet.

Additional Superindent of Police, Sultanpur, Vipul Kumar Srivastava said they had recorded the statements of Yadav and her driver Mustakeem, as well as visited the spot. Mustakeem, 50, a local resident who owned the SUV that Yadav had hired, escaped without any injuries. A panel of doctors is examining Yadav, the ASP said.

Police said they suspect a sophisticated weapon was used in the attack. They have found no eyewitnesses to the incident so far.

Yadav has told police that on Sunday afternoon, she went to Sultanpur for some work in a vehicle. On her way back, as she reached an overbridge on the Lucknow-Varanasi Expressway, three men on a black motorcycle reportedly forcibly stopped her vehicle, fired on her and escaped.

“Inquiry is on and the picture would be clear soon,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Vipin Kumar Mishra.

Congress Sultanpur district president Abhishek Singh Rana said Yadav, a resident of Lalu ka Purva village in the district, joined the party after meeting party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and Jagdishpur in Amethi. Sultanpur borders the traditional Gandhi constituency of Amethi.

Abhishek Rana said they would wait till the evening to decide what to do on the basis of the action taken by police.

Yadav had shown black flags to the PM at a rally addressed by him after inaugurating the Purvanchal Express. A case had been lodged against her at the Gosaiganj police station in Sultanpur.

Yadav also has other cases lodged against her in Sultanpur, dating back to 2018 and 2020. In both cases, a chargesheet has been filed, said a senior police officer.

In 2018, Yadav, her businessman husband Santosh Yadav and two others were arrested under IPC Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion). They were later released on bail.

The second case was lodged against Yadav in 2020, after she and some unidentified people took out a protest without following due Covid protocols.

SSP Mishra said Yadav had never made any request for security cover.