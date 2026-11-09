Congress leader shoots lawyer dead after Diwali clash in UP’s Kannauj

A minor scuffle on Diwali evening turned fatal for an advocate who was shot dead by a man, reportedly a general secretary of the Congress district unit, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, said police. The accused, Amol Dikshit, escaped after the shootout and is yet to be arrested. The victim has been identified as Anuj Chaturvedi.

According to the victim’s family, the incident began when Dikshit allegedly assaulted Anuj’s cousin, Basant Chaturvedi, on Diwali over a petty matter.

Dikshit lives in the same neighbourhood as Basant.

After the alleged assault, police said, Basant went to his cousin and told him about the incident. The two families were already at loggerheads over their political leanings — the Chaturvedis support the BJP, while Dikshit is a Congress office-bearer.