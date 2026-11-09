Congress leader shoots lawyer dead after Diwali clash in UP’s Kannauj

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades o... Read More
A minor scuffle on Diwali evening turned fatal for an advocate who was shot dead by a man, reportedly a general secretary of the Congress district unit, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, said police. The accused, Amol Dikshit, escaped after the shootout and is yet to be arrested. The victim has been identified as Anuj Chaturvedi.
According to the victim’s family, the incident began when Dikshit allegedly assaulted Anuj’s cousin, Basant Chaturvedi, on Diwali over a petty matter.
Dikshit lives in the same neighbourhood as Basant.
After the alleged assault, police said, Basant went to his cousin and told him about the incident. The two families were already at loggerheads over their political leanings — the Chaturvedis support the BJP, while Dikshit is a Congress office-bearer.
Angry over his cousin being assaulted, police said Anuj took Basant to Dikshit’s house. As the two sides got into a heated exchange, their supporters also began arriving at the spot and joining the argument.
Police said the verbal sparring turned violent as Dikshit and Anuj got into a scuffle. Dikshit ran into the house and returned with a pistol in his hand.
Before those present could react, Dikshit allegedly opened fire at Anuj, shooting him four to five times.
As the victim slumped to the ground bleeding profusely, Dikshit, his supporters and his family members shut the doors and escaped. Anuj was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Circle Officer, Chhibramau area, Mayank Mishra said they had rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information but the accused had escaped by then.
Separate police teams have been formed to trace the accused, including Dikshit and those accompanying him in the attack, he added.
Shakir Ali, outgoing president of Kannauj district unit — which was dissolved in August — told The Indian Express that Dikshit is the outgoing general secretary of the district unit. A new district unit has not been formed yet, he said.