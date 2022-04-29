Congress leader meets Azam family, says SP didn’t stand with him

Congress leader Pramod Krishnam on Thursday met Azam Khan’s family in Rampur and said that he was visiting the family “for the sake of humanity”.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the family of the senior Samajwadi Party leader, Krishnam said, “He has been in jail without any offence for more than two years. His health is bad. I would ask the ruling BJP to reconsider its decisions and should not treat political opponents like enemies. We are standing with him (Azam Khan) and his family. It should be seen from the perspective of humanity and not politics.”

Targeting the SP, the Congress leader said, “The SP did not keep up to its duty to stand with Azam Khan. Hence, these questions are being raised.”

On Monday, Krishnam had met Azam Khan in jail.

Since Azam’s media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan accused the SP president Akhilesh Yadav of maintaining silence on issues concerning the Muslim community and alleged that he did not make efforts to get Azam out of jail, or to visit him, there has been a beeline of political leaders meeting Khan or his family.

SP’s ally, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav had earlier met Khan and his family. The BJP too has been praising him.

Azam, who won the Assembly election, recently quit from Lok Sabha to retain his Assembly membership.