UP: Congress leader held for ‘staging’ attack on herself

SULTANPUR police have arrested a 35-year-old woman, a local Congress leader, for allegedly registering a false case of attempt to murder after staging an attack on herself by conspiring with her aides. Police said on Friday that Reeta Yadav had filed a case last week alleging that unidentified persons fired at her while she was returning home from a market on January 3, resulting in a leg injury to her.

Police said that Reeta, along with her aides, planned a conspiracy and staged the attack to gain sympathy. Reeta wanted to project herself as a potential candidate in the forthcoming Assembly election, they said.

Police identified the other two arrested persons as Mohammad Mustakeem and Dharmendra Yadav, both local residents. Mustakeem owns and was driving an SUV in which Reeta was travelling at the time of the purported incident, they said.

Reeta Yadav, Dharmendra and Mustakeem were produced before a local court of Sultanpur that sent them to judicial custody, said Sultanpur SSP Vipin Kumar Mishra. Police are also looking for three other accused: Madhav Yadav, his nephew Suraj Yadav and one unidentified person.

Police said Madhav Yadav, a former village pradhan, and Reeta Yadav planned the staged “attack” while others helped in implementation. Station House Officer, Lamhua police station, Narvdeshver Tiwari said Reeta Yadav changed her statements often, leading to suspicion.