Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asks parties to boycott EVMs

Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Congress leaders at an Iftar Party organised at the party's state head office in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday alleged that faults were being “purposely generated” in EVMs while asking political parties to boycott their use. He claimed the new machines used to replace the faulty ones already had polled votes.

He called on political parties to boycott the EVMs.

Azad, who was here for an iftar party at the Congress state headquarters, claimed the BJP was banking on “theft” of votes. He said he was saddened that even the EC has not taken any action.

Azad claimed similar tactics were used at some places in Karnataka, municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh and the now by-elections.

