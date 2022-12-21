Congress leader Ajay Rai booked for remark on Smriti Irani

Even as a sexual harassment FIR was registered against him for his remarks on Union minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani, Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday refused to apologise, saying he did not use any “unparliamentary language” and stated “facts in local dialect”.

Replying to questions asked by reporters over the possibility of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the five-time former MLA on Monday said: “It (Amethi) has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahulji has been the Lok Sabha MP from there. So has been Rajiv (Gandhi) ji and Sanjay (Gandhi) ji and they have served it.” He then went on to add: “Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows ‘latka-jhatka’, and leaves.”

Reacting to Rai’s remark, Irani said Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi needed a new scriptwriter. “You and Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic (misogynist) goons a new speechwriter,” she tweeted.

NCW also summoned Rai, saying “the remarks are outrageous and extremely derogatory”.