Congress appoints Kunwar Singh Nishad as UP media chief, steps up Dalit-MBC outreach ahead of 2027 polls

In another organisational revamp ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress has appointed Kunwar Singh Nishad as chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s Media and Publicity Department.
An AICC press release dated September 17 said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved Nishad’s appointment with immediate effect. The appointment comes days after the Congress appointed Rajendra Pal Gautam as AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, putting a Dalit leader in charge of the party’s state affairs.
The two appointments come as the Congress seeks to expand its outreach among Dalits and Most Backward Classes (MBCs) ahead of the Assembly elections.
Hon’ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri Kunwar Singh Nishad as the Chairperson of the Media and Publicity Department, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/bnHgYDMGDO
According to party sources, Nishad, who hails from Mathura, was earlier associated with the BJP, and joined the Congress during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. He had since been serving as a Congress spokesperson in the state.
His appointment as the party’s UP Media chief gives a representative of the Nishad community a key public-facing organisational role at a time when the Congress is seeking to strengthen its connect with the non-Yadav OBC communities.
The Nishad community and other MBC groups have been an important focus of political mobilisation in Uttar Pradesh, with the BJP, Samajwadi Party and other parties seeking to build support among these communities.
The party’s challenge now is to convert these organisational changes into a wider grassroots presence before the 2027 polls.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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