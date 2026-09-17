Congress appoints Kunwar Singh Nishad as UP media chief, steps up Dalit-MBC outreach ahead of 2027 polls

In another organisational revamp ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress has appointed Kunwar Singh Nishad as chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s Media and Publicity Department.

An AICC press release dated September 17 said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved Nishad’s appointment with immediate effect. The appointment comes days after the Congress appointed Rajendra Pal Gautam as AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, putting a Dalit leader in charge of the party’s state affairs.

The two appointments come as the Congress seeks to expand its outreach among Dalits and Most Backward Classes (MBCs) ahead of the Assembly elections.