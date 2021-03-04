Congress is copying BJP, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Congress and said the “ways being followed by the party is the same as BJP”.

A statement issued by the party quoted Akhilesh saying the Congress is copying the BJP. “The Samajwadi Party’s way is different. The BJP has disappointed the people of UP a lot. People are looking at SP with expectations,” read the statement.

“Time has changed. We have had experiences from big parties. The SP will contest the 2022 Assembly polls alone. We will accommodate some smaller parties and will fight the elections on issues of development, prosperity, employment, justice and respect. The people know that SP government worked with honesty,” said the statement.

“It is the BJP’s habit to avoid debate on basic issues. Under the BJP rule, law and order is in shambles. The number of fake encounters and custodial killings has brought a bad name to the state,” added the statement. He said the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was not satisfactory. “The BJP government talks about giving 1.5 crore jobs, but does not provide data related to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh also said CM Yogi Adityanath is “misleading voters of West Bengal”. “During his tenure as CM of UP, the policies have ruined the state,” said Akhilesh in another statement.