Congress govt’s performance in Madhya Pradesh does not appear satisfactory: Mayawati

BSP PRESIDENT Mayawati on Sunday said that though the people of Madhya Pradesh are relieved with the end of BJP’s 15-year-long “narrow governance”, the work of the new Congress government in the state too does not appear to be satisfactory.

Speaking at a review meeting for her party’s electoral preparations for MP, Mayawati claimed that “oppression and government terror” is still prevalent in the state.

“In Assembly elections, because of several shortcomings, we could not get the desired result. We need to take strong steps to remove those shortcomings. If party people truly believe in the ideologies of BR Ambedkar…they all have to be involved in it till the end. The Constitution guarantees welfare of crores of oppressed, poor Dalits, tribals, backwards and religious minorities. Sadly, a few selfish elements have owned the country’s treasure and system,” she said.

“Such selfish powers are experts in dividing votes of these classes and we have to save ourselves from being weakened by this vote divide…The old sequence of a different kind of oppression and government terror continues (in MP). BSP has to continue its struggle in the welfare of sarv samaj,” she added.