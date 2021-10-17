Congress forms panels for UP Assembly polls

AMID signs of growing dissent among some senior party leaders in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections, the Congress has given due representation to all sections and regions in its new poll panels announced on Friday. The party has expanded its state committee by appointing three new vice-presidents, 12 general secretaries and 31 secretaries.

With new office-bearers, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has 131 members, including a president, a treasurer, an orgnisational secretary, eight vice-presidents, 34 general secretaries and 86 secretaries.

To head its 20-member state Election Campaign Committee, the party has chosen a Dalit face and former MP P L Punia while former MP from Varanasi Rajesh Mishra is the chairman of the 15-member Election Strategy and Planning Committee. Former MP from Ayodhya and former state president Nirmal Khatri has been made the chairman of Election Coordination Committee.

While the party decided to re-announce election manifesto committee under former Union Minister Salman Khursheed, what came as a surprise was the formation of a “Charge-sheet” Committee to be headed by Acharya Pramod Krishnam who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as Congress candidate from Lucknow but was recently seen with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav during his Samajik Parivartan Rath Yatra from Vrindavan this week.

“We have never heard of such a committee… We have been told it would prepare a charge-sheet against the government for failing to keep its promises and on several issues concerning public welfare, such as Covid mismanagement, inflation, incidents of crime etc,” said a party leader.

Meanwhile, the Election Campaign Committee headed by Punia has former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya from Bundelkhand region as its convener along with veteran leaders such as Mohsina Kidwai, Shri Prakash Jaiswal, Raj Babbar, Harendra Malik Ranjeet Singh Judeo, Pramod Tiwari, and former Union Minister RPN Singh. This committee also has former party MLA Imram Masood who recently spoke about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s alleged failure to be able to consolidate votes in favour of the party despite her hard work.

The Election Coordination Committee formed under the chairmanship of former MP from Ayodhya, Nirmal Khatri, has former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh as its coordinator.

All these committees have State President, Congress Legislature Party leader, AICC secretaries incharge of state as well as heads of frontal organisations as their ex-officio members.

The party has of late seen some senior leaders leave the fold. Lalitesh Pati Tripathi from Mirzapur, also one of the Congress’s V-Ps, resigned from all party posts citing his inability to represent his own people within the party. A former MLA from Mirzapur, Lalitesh is the great grandson of former state Chief Minister Kamla Pati Tripathi and was seen as the party’s young Brahmin face in the Eastern Uttar Pradesh region. Former MP Raja Ram Pal also left the party and joined Samajwadi Party recently. Another V-P, Gayadeen Anuragi, recently left the party and joined the Samajwadi Party.