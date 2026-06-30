Congress delegation to visit Ayodhya amid Ram Temple ‘theft’ row

Amid the ongoing political controversy over alleged irregularities in donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to send a nine-member delegation to offer prayers at the temple on Tuesday, in what is being seen as an attempted outreach on faith and an attack on the ruling BJP over the row.

The nine-member delegation comprises state Congress president Ajay Rai, MPs Kishori Lal Sharma (Amethi), Rakesh Rathore (Sitapur), Ujjwal Raman Singh (Prayagraj) and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki), MLA Virendra Chaudhary (Pharenda), former MP A P Gautam, former MLC Deepak Singh, and former MLA Meeta Gautam.

As per a letter issued by the party, the delegation will leave Lucknow at 9 am and reach Ayodhya around 11 am to offer prayers at the Ram Temple and pray for public welfare.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior Congress leader, who is also part of the delegation, said the visit should not be viewed through a political lens alone. “Congress leaders have visited Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Ram in the past, as well. We are simply going to offer prayers like any other devotee,” the leader said.

However, party sources said senior leaders are likely to raise the issue of the alleged misappropriation of temple donations after offering prayers, with the Congress planning to target the BJP over the alleged theft, and demand greater transparency and accountability in the management of offerings made at the Ram Temple.

The visit comes amid an intense political row between the ruling BJP and the Opposition in the state.

So far, the Samajwadi Party, led by its chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been the most vocal Opposition voice on the issue, repeatedly targeting the BJP government over the alleged donation irregularities.

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The Congress leaders’ Ayodhya visit will be the party’s first organised political intervention in the controversy, signalling that the party, too, intends to make the issue a political talking point ahead of the upcoming state elections.