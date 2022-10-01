Congress rejigs Uttar Pradesh unit, appoints Brijlal Khabri as party’s state chief

Months after its crushing defeat in the assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday appointed former BSP MP and Dalit leader Brijlal Khabri as its Uttar Pradesh unit president.

Khabri had quit Bahujan Samaj Party in 2016 alleging sale of tickets for money and subsequently joined the Congress.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed six regional heads in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. The regional heads are Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Ajai Rai, Virendra Chaudhary, Nakul Dubey, Anil Yadav and Yogesh Dixit.

In March this year, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu had stepped down from the UP Congress president post after his party’s humiliating defeat in 2022 Assembly polls by winning just two seats of 403 contested. An aggressive campaign by UP Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi and even her decision to give 40 per cent of tickets to women failed to attract the masses in UP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, the Congress bagged just one seat and that too of its president Sonia Gandhi (Rae Barelli). Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was defeated by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani from Congress bastion Amethi.