Cong team that met CEC was unauthorised: Lallu to poll panel

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra seeking time for its “authorised” representatives to put forth the party’s suggestions for “free and fair elections,” while saying that a delegation that met the election commission on Tuesday was “not authorised” by the party.

“We want to bring to your knowledge that the delegation that met you on Tuesday of Indian National Congress was not authorised. Tomorrow, on 30-12-2021, authorised delegation of Congress having me (Ajay Kumar Lallu), Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, former MP Pramod Tiwari and Naseemudin Siddiqui, following all Covid-related guidelines, want to give their suggestions regarding holding of free, fair and timely elections. Kindly give time to this delegation to meet you,” Lallu wrote to Chandra.

On Tuesday, a member of the party’s media and communication department, Onkarnath Singh had released a statement that a delegation led by him, another member and senior party leader Virendra Madan and party vice president Mohd Anas Khan met the Chief Election Commissioner.

On Wednesday, Onkarnath Singh said he has resigned from all party posts.

In a letter to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Onkarnath Singh also claimed that he was verbally given approval to attend the election commission meeting by a senior party leader and was asked to take along senior party leaders Virendra Madan and Anas Khan. He added that he has held posts such as general secretary and spokesperson but the party’s move has “dented” his image. “…that is why I am resigning from all posts of the party,” he wrote.

Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu could not be contacted for comment.