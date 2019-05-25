Cong state chief offers to step down

A DAY after the Congress was reduced to one seat in the state as the Lok Sabha results were announced Thursday, president for the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar and the party’s district president for Amethi, Yogendra Misra, offered their resignations to party president Rahul Gandhi Friday.

Advertising

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Bakshi said, “Babbar resigned after taking responsibility for the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.”

On whether Babbar’s resignation had been accepted, Bakshi said, “ A decision on whether to accept his resignation will be taken at the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi in the coming days.”

Babbar had on Friday morning tweeted and written that he takes responsibility for the poor show of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

“Congratulations to the winners for gaining the confidence of people. The results are disappointing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I hold myself responsible for not being able to complete the responsibility assigned to me. I will talk to the leadership regarding this,” Babbar tweeted in Hindi.

Babbar lost the polls from Fatehpur Sikri by a margin of 4.95 lakh votes to BJP’s Rajkumar Chahar. In 2014, he had lost from Ghaziabad to BJP candidate and former Army chief V K Singh by 5.67 lakh votes. In 2009, he had lost from Fatehpur Sikri to BSP’s Seema Upadhyay by 9,936 votes.