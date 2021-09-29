Cong seeks judicial probe, holds protests against Pratapgarh FIRs

Three days after the police booked senior Congress leaders — Pramod Tiwari and Aradhna Mishra — and party workers in Pratapgarh for a clash with BJP workers, the Congress on Tuesday organised protests in all the 75 districts of the state, demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

In each district headquarters, the party held demonstrations and submitted memorandum to the district administration alleging that police action against their leaders was “biased” and urged Governor Anandiben Patel to order a judicial probe.

The incident took place on September 25 (Saturday) when BJP and Congress workers clashed during a government function — Gareeb Kalyan Mela — in Pratapgarh. Since the event was being organised under Rampur Khas Assembly constituency, local Congress MLA and Legislature Party Leader Aradhna Mishra, along with her father and former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, were present during the occasion. They were later joined by BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta. However, sloganeering raised by supporters of both the party turned violent despite initial attempts were made by both the Congress MLA and BJP MP to pacify the workers.

Later, BJP MP Gupta alleged that Congress leaders and workers had manhandled him, and called the incident a “planned attack” by Congress workers on him.

Till now, police have registered five FIRs against Congress leader Aradhna Mishra and her father Pramod Tiwari, and several other party leaders and workers.

“We have given all the video evidence to show that no one even touched the BJP MP (Sangam Lal Gupta) when he left the premises amid tight security. What happened after that we have no idea. Out visit timings were not supposed to clash with the timings of the MP, who was supposed to reach the venue at around 12 pm. We were officially scheduled to reach around 3 pm, but the BJP MP reached a few minutes after 3 pm with his supporters raising slogans at the official function,” Mishra said.

“While I left the seat for him (BJP MP) out of protocol, his supporters snatched the mike from the school principal, who was coordinating the event. The BJP MP’s supporters included those who had lost the recently held block pramukh elections and the newly elected block pramukh was also present,” Mishra added.

“We feel that action against us has been biased. Therefore, we want a judicial probe into the entire incident. Since we have given all the video evidence to substantiate the series of events, we want proper investigation so that everything becomes clear,” said Mishra.

Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said the entire incident was a “conspiracy” to malign the image of Congress leaders, and therefore the party has demanded a judicial probe into the incident and would continue to raise the demand.