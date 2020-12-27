Cong says its UP chief missing after arrest, cops say sent to Lucknow

As the Congress alleged “disappearance” of its state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu after he was taken into custody by Lalitpur police during his ‘Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao yatra’ on Saturday, the district police on late Saturday night said the Congress leader was sent back to Lucknow under police protection.

“Today, the Congress had organised a yatra in Lalitpur district, and Ajay Kumar Lallu was taking part in it. As the administration had not given him any permission, he was arrested. Later in the evening, he was let go on a personal bond. As he had come from Lucknow and had no one with him — he also did not have his phone with him — he was sent to Lucknow with an officer with police protection. As per his location, he is about to reach Lucknow,” Superintendent of Police (Lalitpur) Pramod Kumar said in a video statement. Lalitpur district is more than 400 km from Lucknow and takes close to eight hours to reach by road.

Sources in the Congress later said Lallu had reached Lucknow by midnight. Earlier, the Congress alleged that UP Police was not disclosing the location of Lallu after he was taken into custody. “Adityanath’s police had left for Lucknow with UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu in the evening, but even after several hours his location is unidentified,” the UP Congress tweeted around 9.30 pm.

In an earlier tweet, the party questioned the behaviour of the UP Police.“When the glass of BJP chief (JP Nadda)’s car is broken in Bengal then the BJP says democracy is in danger… Police have abducted our state chief for the last several hours in UP to stop a protest. Democracy?”

Lallu and over 50 party workers were arrested in Lalitpur after they tried to take out the march. District Congress president Balwant Singh Rajput said about two dozen party workers were injured as the police used force.

The Congress had announced it will take out the march in different districts of Bundelkhand to highlight the alleged mismanagement in cow shelters.

(With PTI inputs)