Cong Rally In Gorakhpur: Yogi govt acts against people, turns its back wherever there is injustice, says Priyanka

Taking on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his home turf Gorakhpur, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that his government was “spewing fire” on people and its actions were against the teachings of Guru Gorakhnath. Adityanath heads the mutt of Guru Gorakhnath.

She slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sharing the stage at Friday’s Lucknow rally with his deputy Ajay Mishra whose son is the prime accused in the murder of the four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 5.

“Yesterday, I was listening to Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Lucknow. He was saying that if you want to find a criminal in UP, you need binoculars. But who was standing next to him? It was Ajay Mishra Teni. I would like to say forget the binoculars, just wear spectacles. The one standing next to you, his son committed atrocity on farmers. Take action against him. The people of the country want to know if there is hope for justice in the country,” Priyanka said at the Congress rally, which was held as part of the party’s “Pratigya Yatra”.

The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra, saying his continuance as Union Minister of State for Home would not lead to a fair probe into the incident.

Priyanka said that she saw a huge difference between reality and what was being claimed in the BJP government’s advertisements. “In the last two years, I travelled a lot in Uttar Pradesh. I have understood the truth about my country. It is a country of faiths. We have faith in the country, the earth, and in our hard work, in our religion and also in our leaders. When we keep faith in our leaders, we expect them to do what they say. When we see big advertisements, we see that vikas (development) has been done… When the Prime Minister is saying it, when the Chief Minister is saying it, then there must be some truth. When we see the Prime Minister going to Italy on a Rs 8,000 crore aeroplane, then we think that he must be enhancing the country’s image somewhere. But when I travel, I see a completely different picture from the government’s advertisements,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

Speaking about her visit to Baswara village in Prayagraj, Priyanka Gandhi said, “When I went there, police and administration had burnt down the boats of Nishads. They were helpless… The boats are mothers of Nishads. If anyone has a right over the rivers, it is the Nishads… Similarly, I went to Lakhimpur Kheri. The way the farmers were killed, and they were not being heard. That exposed the government’s truth and the truth of the advertisements… The government of Yogi Adityanth-ji functions in the opposite way of the teachings of Guru Gorakhnath.”

Quoting Guru Gorakhnath, Priyanka said that the Adityanath government was spewing fire on its people. “Every day, people are attacked. See the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri or Agra. Thirty Dalits were kept in a police station for three days and beaten mercilessly. I met the family of the person in Agra who was killed in front of his wife by the police. I can’t repeat what his wife told me. No help reached her. Wherever I go, I see the same thing – the government turns its back (on its people) wherever there is injustice,” Priyanka Gandhi said as she spoke about the deaths from alleged police assault, including that of Kanpur trader Manish Gupta during a police raid at a Gorakhpur hotel.

“The way women have faced injustice in this state in the last five years, you know them very well. You saw what happened in Unnao. A girl was burnt. Then an accident was done when another girl was going for a hearing of the case. You saw what happened in Hathras. Her the body was burnt by policemen and the family couldn’t see her,” she added.

Saying that the income of most families has decreased since the BJP came to power at the Centre seven years ago, the Congress leader hit out at PM Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister’s multi-billionaire friends make Rs 1,000 crore a day. When it comes to waiving your loans, they say there is no money. But their friends’ loans are waived. All public assets are being sold. The Congress built the railway, airports, roads. Now, they are selling everything one by one. They ask what we did in 70 years, I say they have given away the hard work of 70 years in seven years,” she said.

Targeting Chief Minister Adityanath, who has been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, she said, “Before becoming chief minister, he used to come here (Gorakhpur). But since he is now a CM, he travels in aeroplanes and doesn’t come to listen to you… As elections are approaching, we are hearing that AIIMS will be made functional. But nothing happened for five years. So how do you expect that it will be done now?” she said. “Things have happened against the ‘vaani’ (views) of Guru Gorakhnath. Bulldozers were used, threats were made to put people in jail,” she said.

The Congress general secretary also did not spare BSP and Samajwadi Party. “The sugarcane mills that were established here by the Congress. Who got them closed? It was SP and BSP governments. Now today, they say that Congress is with the BJP. I ask them where are they when there is trouble and struggle? I will die but I will never ally with this BJP,” she said.

Remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, Priyanka said, “She showed you that nothing was above for her than the country. She gave up her life for the faith of the people.”