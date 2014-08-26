Cong names nominees for all Assembly seats

Congress late Monday announced its candidates for all the 11 assembly seats in UP that would go for by-election in on September 13. The party has left Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat for the Samajwadi Party.

The party is backing a first-timer, 29-year-old Humayun Beg who recently contested the Youth Congress election, in Bijnor. His name was decided at the last moment this evening after RLD decided against contesting.

Three candidates who had contested the 2012 Assembly elections and had bagged decent votes have also been fielded. They are Ramesh Srivastava from Lucknow East Keshav Babu Shivhare from Hamirpur and Ram Jeevan from Charkhari.

In Thakurdwara, where party’s 2012 nominee Nawab Jaan is SP candidate, Congress has given ticket to Mohammad Ullah who had contested here on party ticket in 2007 assembly election. In Saharanpur, Mukesh Chauhan has been given ticket reportedly on the recommendation of party leader Imran Masood.

In Sirathu, Lal Chand Kushwaha, who recently defected from Samta Party, is the candidate while Shyamta Prasad has been fielded from Balha. In Rohaniya, Bhavana Patel is pitted against Krishna Patel of Apna Dal.

