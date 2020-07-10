Cong demands CBI probe, says chain of events indicate collusion

. After the main accused, Vikas Dubey, was caught in Ujjain Thursday, nearly a week after the incident, the Opposition party hit out the BJP government, saying the chain of events in the case exposed the chinks in security and hinted at collusion. . After the main accused, Vikas Dubey, was caught in Ujjain Thursday, nearly a week after the incident, the Opposition party hit out the BJP government, saying the chain of events in the case exposed the chinks in security and hinted at collusion.

The Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the botched Kanpur raid in which eight policemen were killed. After the main accused, Vikas Dubey, was caught in Ujjain Thursday, nearly a week after the incident, the Opposition party hit out the BJP government, saying the chain of events in the case exposed the chinks in security and hinted at collusion.

“The UP government has failed to act swiftly in Kanpur incident. Despite the alert, accused (Vikas Dubey) reached Ujjain, which not only exposes the claims of security but also indicates towards collusion,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Referring to a reported letter sent by Deputy Superintendent of Police to SSP Kanpur alleging local Station Officer’s link with the history-sheeter, Priyanka said, “There was no action on the three-month-old letter. Moreover, the name of Vikas (Dubey) was missing from the list of dreaded criminals. These all indicate that the strings of this matter are linked to high-ups. The UP government should recommend a CBI inquiry so that Dubey’s links who gave him protection can be revealed.”

UP Congress unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu asked the government to make call-detail records of Dubey’s phone public, “so that his links and who all were giving him patronage could be exposed”.

In BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where Dubey was arrested, the Congress alleged that the history-sheeter got “safe exit” from Kanpur, adding that the sequence of events leading to his arrest in Ujjain seemed suspicious.

Demanding a high-level probe into the arrest, former MP chief minister Kamal Nath said the gangster’s safe departure from Kanpur, arrival at Ujjain and the manner of arrest gave birth to a lot of suspicion.

“Such a big criminal whom the police are searching for day and night, his safe exit from Kanpur and arrival in Ujjain and later entry into the temple and the way he shouted to get himself arrested gives birth to a lot of suspicion. It hints at some protection and it should be probed,” Nath tweeted.

—With PTI, Bhopal

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd