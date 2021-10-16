Cong announces UP committees, P L Punia to head campaign panel

The All India Congress Committee has announced poll panels for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

While former MP P L Punia has been given charge of the election campaign committee, Rajesh Mishra will head the election strategy committee to Rajesh Mishra and former MP and former state party chief Nirmal Khatri will lead the election co-ordination committee.

The Congress has reannounced the formation of an election manifesto committee under former Union minister Salman Khursheed. It also decided to form a “chargesheet” committee under Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who had contested last poll as Congress candidate but was recently seen riding with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav during the latter’s rath yatra.

With some office-bearers leaving the party and others showing signs of resentment, the Congress has also expanded the state unit by giving approval to the appointment of three new vice-presidents, 12 general secretaries and 31 secretaries, among others.

The 20-member election campaign committee, which would be chaired by Punia, would have former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya as its convenor, along with a mix of veteran and new faces within the party.