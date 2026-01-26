Complete Ganga Expressway by Feb-end, project to benefit 500 villages: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said mega infrastructure and development projects are rapidly establishing the state as a new centre of economic prosperity and investment, and completing all these schemes in a time-bound and quality manner is the government’s topmost priority.

Reviewing the Ganga Expressway project, he directed that construction work on the expressway that will pass through 12 districts and will directly benefit more than 500 villages, be completed by the end of February. He said, “594 kilometre long Ganga Expressway will strengthen the state’s connectivity and will become a strong base for industrial, agricultural, and logistics activities.”

Testing on the expressway is being done as per modern technical standards like roughness index and riding comfort index for road quality assessment, he said, adding that high-standard wayside amenities, rest areas, road safety features, signage, and access-control systems are being developed.

Also reviewing the Middle Ganga Canal project (Stage-2), the Chief Minister said, “Irrigation projects are an important medium for increasing agricultural production and farmers’ income.”

It was informed in the meeting that upon completion of this project, the irrigation facility will expand into large agricultural areas of Amroha, Moradabad, and Sambhal districts, which will strengthen the rural economy.

During the review of the Erich irrigation project, it was informed that it is an important initiative towards ensuring water conservation, irrigation, and drinking water availability in the Bundelkhand region. The project will provide stability to agricultural works and will help in the better management of water resources, it was said. The CM directed that the incomplete works related to this project be addressed immediately.

On the hydro electric projects of Rihand and Obra areas, he said, “Strengthening energy security is essential for the state’s industrial development.”

It was informed in the meeting that pump storage-based projects in the Rihand-Obra area will be helpful in meeting future energy requirements and effective utilisation of renewable energy.

Also reviewing Noida International Airport, Jewar, the Chief Minister directed to complete land acquisition process for Phase-3. “The airport is going to become a major centre of global connectivity, investment, and employment generation. With its launch, Uttar Pradesh is going to advance new possibilities as an air cargo hub. Therefore, the preparation for its upcoming phases should be ensured in time.”

It was informed in the meeting that with the operation of the first phase of the airport, modern facilities will be available to more than 1 crore passengers annually.

While reviewing the multimodal logistic hub and multi modal transport hub in Greater Noida, the CM directed the expediting of the proceedings of these projects.

He directed to maintain a continuous dialogue with the Central ministries for the construction of proposed railway stations, etc., for these projects. With the strengthening of logistics infrastructure, there will be a reduction in industries’ costs and UP will become a major centre of manufacturing and supply chain, he added.

Reviewing the Chief Minister Model Composite School scheme, Adityanath said, “This scheme is a farsighted initiative towards strengthening a quality, modern, and holistic education system in the state.”

As many as 150 CM model schools will be established in 75 districts of the state, in which modern classrooms, science laboratories, digital learning facilities, sports, and co-educational activities infrastructure will be developed, the CM said.

He directed to speed up works related to the establishment of model schools, and complete the land selection process immediately if not done with the cooperation of local administration, so that the scheme can be implemented on the ground within the stipulated time frame. In the meeting, the need for speeding up the work on the Chilla Elevated Flyover was also highlighted.

A discussion was also held on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the expansion of the Bahraich-Shravasti-Balrampur-Siddharthnagar-Sant Kabir Nagar rail line connectivity.