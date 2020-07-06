Complaint against Dubey for ‘usurping Ambassador’

“We have got complaint from Vineet Pandey and an FIR will be lodged under various charges, including extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt and cheating at the Krishna Nagar police station,” said ACP Deepak Singh. (Representational) “We have got complaint from Vineet Pandey and an FIR will be lodged under various charges, including extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt and cheating at the Krishna Nagar police station,” said ACP Deepak Singh. (Representational)

A Lucknow resident on Sunday filed a police complaint against wanted criminal Vikas Dubey, his brother his brother Deepak Dubey and two others for allegedly threatening him and forcibly taking away an Ambassador car. Vikas is the prime accused in the murder of eight police personnel in Kanpur.

The complaint was filed by one Vineet Pandey a day after Lucknow Police seized two Ambassadors and a motorcycle from Deepak’s residence at Krishna Nagar area. Vineet claimed that one of the two Ambassadors belongs to him.

“Lucknow resident Vineet Pandey claimed he bought an Ambassador from the government auction in 2009. A few days later, Vikas, Deepak and two others reached his residence at Vrindawan colony in Lucknow and forcibly took the Ambassador with them after threatening to kill him,” said police. Vineet claim that he did not informed anyone because of fear and now approached the police after coming to know that they had seized his Ambassador from Deepak’s house.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Krishna Nagar (Lucknow), Deepak Singh said, “We have got complaint from Vineet Pandey and an FIR will be lodged under various charges, including extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt and cheating at the Krishna Nagar police station.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.