Complainant in Swami Avimukteshwaranand POCSO case alleges attack aboard train in UP

Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, the complainant in a sexual assault case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, alleged he was attacked by an unidentified person aboard a train early Sunday morning while travelling from Shamli to Prayagraj.

He claimed the attack was carried out at the behest of Avimukteshwaranand to pressure him to withdraw the case and stop him from reaching a Prayagraj court and submitting evidence in the matter.

Avimukteshwaranand, however, denied the allegations, claiming the incident appeared to be fabricated.

According to Ashutosh, who filed a complaint to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Prayagraj, the incident took place when he was heading to the washroom as the train passed through Kaushambi district. The attack with a sharp object left an injury on his nose, he said.