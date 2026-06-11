Complainant in POCSO FIR against Avimukteshwaranand does a U-turn: ‘Was pressured into filing a fake case’

They face charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child under POCSO provisions for which the punishment ranges between 7 years to life imprisonment. Under the BNS section, the accused face charges of aggravated criminal intimidation.

Months after he lodged a case of sexual assault on two minors allegedly by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his associates during Magh Mela in Prayagraj, the complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari, has claimed that he was misled and pressured into filing a fake case.

In a video statement, Brahmachari alleged, “The conspiracy to get a false case lodged against Avimukteshwaranand was hatched by Mahant Ramchandra Das (who he claimed lives in Chitrakoot ashram). I was pressured and misled by him. Several officials were also involved in this.”

“I have WhatsApp chats and phone call recordings of Das telling me how to lodge the case,” he added.