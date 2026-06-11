Complainant in POCSO FIR against Avimukteshwaranand does a U-turn: ‘Was pressured into filing a fake case’

They face charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child under POCSO provisions for which the punishment ranges between 7 years to life imprisonment. Under the BNS section, the accused face charges of aggravated criminal intimidation.
Months after he lodged a case of sexual assault on two minors allegedly by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his associates during Magh Mela in Prayagraj, the complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari, has claimed that he was misled and pressured into filing a fake case.
In a video statement, Brahmachari alleged, “The conspiracy to get a false case lodged against Avimukteshwaranand was hatched by Mahant Ramchandra Das (who he claimed lives in Chitrakoot ashram). I was pressured and misled by him. Several officials were also involved in this.”
“I have WhatsApp chats and phone call recordings of Das telling me how to lodge the case,” he added.
On February 21, the Prayagraj police had registered the case on charges of sexual assault on minors hours after the Special Judge (POCSO) Act, Prayagraj, issued an order to file a case.
While Das is the successor of spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya, Brahmachari is also a disciple of him.
When contacted by The Indian Express if he would withdraw the FIR against Avimukteshwaranand, Brahmachari said, “We will hold discussion and take a decision on this soon.”
Both Avimukteshwaranand and Das belong to Pratapgarh district, Brahmachari claimed.
Story continues below this ad
Brahmachari went on to allege that Das may even get Swami Rambhadracharya murdered in an attempt to grab his ashram and others assets.
Meanwhile, Rambhadracharya issued a statement, rejecting Brahmachari’s claims and demanded legal action against him. He also claimed threat to his life from Brahmachari.
The FIR against Avimukteshwaranand, Mukundanand Brahmachari of Sheshnath Ashram, Badrinath Dham, Uttarakhand, and two-three unidentified persons was filed under Section 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 51, 6, 3, 4 (2), 16, 17 of the POCSO Act.
In the FIR, the time of occurrence of offence is between January 13, 2025, and February 15 this year.
Story continues below this ad
However, the accused secured anticipatory bail in the case from the Allahabad High Court on March 25.
They face charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child under POCSO provisions for which the punishment ranges between 7 years to life imprisonment. Under the BNS section, the accused face charges of aggravated criminal intimidation.
The statements of the two alleged victims were recorded in the court.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More