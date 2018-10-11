Communal clash in UP over installation of Durga idol, six policemen injured

Six policemen were injured when they tried to intervene in a clash between members of two communities. (File) Six policemen were injured when they tried to intervene in a clash between members of two communities. (File)

Six policemen were injured when they tried to intervene in a clash between members of two communities over installing a Durga idol in the Sisaye Salon locality in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when some people tried to install the idol of Goddess Durga in the Risiya police station area without permission of the authorities concerned, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ravindra Kumar Singh said.

People from another community objected to it, leading to a clash. The members from the Hindu and Muslim communities indulged in brick-batting, he said. The clashing groups also attacked the police team rushed to control the situation. Six policemen — two sub-inspectors and four constables — were injured in the incident, the ASP said.

He said he was not aware if there were any injuries suffered by the clashing groups. Police have registered cases against 290 people of the two communities, naming 40 of them. 15 of them have been arrested, he said.

The officer said additional force has been deployed in the area, and the situation is under control. District Magistrate Mala Srivastava and SP Sabharaj Singh also visited the area. Orders were issued earlier against the installation of idols, especially at disputed places, without permission, the ASP said.

