Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference: Hurdles in proceedings lead to loss of time, faith in democracy, says UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit in Assembly on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit in Assembly on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Speaking at the inaugural session of the seventh Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference at the UP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that on many occasions, proceedings of the House are disrupted and that for country with 130 crore population, taking everyone along is full of challenges.

“The proceedings are often impeded by numerous hurdles on various occasions, resulting in loss of precious time. These hurdles not only obstruct the work being carried out in those organisations, but also make people lose their faith in the fundamental spirit of democracy,” said the CM.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who also spoke during the inaugural session, said sometimes such language is used inside the Legislatures, which is not even used casually while walking on the road. He said while one can criticise, attempts should not be made to stop the country from moving in a new direction.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit pointed out the cultural, political and demographic significance of Uttar Pradesh.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary expressed concerns over disruptions in the Legislatures. “Yadi hum kewal bahumat ke adhar par karya karenge to hum fascism, hinsa aur virodh ke beej boyenge (If we would work only on the basis of our majority, then we will sow the seeds of fascism, violence and opposition), he said.

