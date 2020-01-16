Commonwealth conference: Budget, role of lawmakers on agenda

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit addresses a press conference in Lucknow Wednesday. (Vishal Srivastav) Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit addresses a press conference in Lucknow Wednesday. (Vishal Srivastav)

A day before the start of the two-day Seventh Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Lucknow, Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit on Wednesday said that this was the first time that such a conference of parliamentarians was being held in the state. The last conference had taken place in Bihar, he said.

The Speaker informed that the main theme of the conference was “Role of Legislatures” and said that one of the plenary sessions would be on budgetary proposals for apolitical discussions.

This year, speakers of 15 state Assemblies and observers from Australia and Malaysia had already arrived, the Speaker added.

The executive committee meeting of the Association of India region took place at a hotel in Lucknow on Wednesday. The association includes Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairman of the group, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Presm Chandra Agarwarl, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajiv Bindal, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, Secretary General of Lok Sabha Sneh Lata Srivastava, who is the regional secretary of India region of CPA.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary has also been invited to the conference, and the Lok Sabha has nominated MPs to address the delegates. These MPs include Ritesh Pandey, who was recently appointed as the BSP leader in the Lok Sabha.

Dixit said that the state tourism department would arrange a tour to significant places, including temple town of Ayodhya, for the delegates on January 18.

While replying to a question on steps for smooth Assembly proceedings of the assembly and low turnout during sessions, the Speaker said the issue of would be taken up for discussion and that the Lok Sabha Speaker had formed a committee for suggesting House reforms.

He underlined that legislative institutions were worried about obstructions in during proceedings.

