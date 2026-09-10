Coming up in UP, a Neeb Karori Baba pilgrimage route

L-R: Thursday marked the ‘Mahasamadhi Day’ of Neeb Karori Baba (left); CM Yogi Adityanath meets Shobhinaw Satyaa (in white) who played the saint's role in 'Hanuman Ansh'. (Express photo)

Soon, a new spiritual tourism circuit associated with Saint Neeb Karori Baba, connecting key places connected to his life and legacy, will come up in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government Thursday announced the plan and launched five special tour packages on the occasion of his ‘Mahasamadhi Day’. The development comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the cast and crew of the movie ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which is based on the saint’s life.

Boost to religious tourism

The ‘Neeb Karori Baba Circuit’ will link his birthplace Akbarpur village of Firozabad, Neeb Karori Baba Ashram Dham Temple of Farrukhabad, and the famous Hanuman Setu Temple of Lucknow.