Coming up in UP, a Neeb Karori Baba pilgrimage route

The move comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the cast of ‘Hanuman Ansh’, a movie based on the saint.

By: Express News Service
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Neeb Karori Baba CircuitL-R: Thursday marked the ‘Mahasamadhi Day’ of Neeb Karori Baba (left); CM Yogi Adityanath meets Shobhinaw Satyaa (in white) who played the saint's role in 'Hanuman Ansh'. (Express photo)
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Soon, a new spiritual tourism circuit associated with Saint Neeb Karori Baba, connecting key places connected to his life and legacy, will come up in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government Thursday announced the plan and launched five special tour packages on the occasion of his ‘Mahasamadhi Day’. The development comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the cast and crew of the movie ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which is based on the saint’s life.

Boost to religious tourism

The ‘Neeb Karori Baba Circuit’ will link his birthplace Akbarpur village of Firozabad, Neeb Karori Baba Ashram Dham Temple of Farrukhabad, and the famous Hanuman Setu Temple of Lucknow.

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It is believed that at the ashram in Farrukhabad, the saint practiced meditation for about 12 years in an underground cave. The Samadhi Temple located in Vrindavan, where the saint is believed to have attained ‘Mahasamadhi’ in September 1973, will also be part of the circuit.

Neeb Karori Baba Circuit Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the cast and crew of the movie ‘Hanuman Ansh’ on Wednesday. (Express photo)

The UP State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has also launched five special tour packages for ‘Baba Neeb Karori’ devotees and tourists. These include journeys of 2, 3 and 5 days.

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Based on the demand of tourists, these packages will be operated from Delhi and Lucknow.

Other ongoing projects

Under an ongoing project, the tourism department has also allotted Rs 12.93 crore for the development of tourism facilities and infrastructure in the memory of the saint in Firozabad and Farrukhabad districts.

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Under Phase 1, Rs 8.65 crore has already been spent on the development of tourism facilities.

In addition, more than 60 percent of the Rs 2.22-crore Phase 2 project has already been completed, with the remaining work expected to be completed by December.

UPSTDC has also planned to start a rural tourism project worth Rs 55.44 lakh in Akbarpur. A project worth Rs 1.51 crore for the development of the Neeb Karori Ashram in Farrukhabad has also been completed, to further enhance the spiritual tourism experience of the devotees.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the ‘Mahasamadhi Diwas’ of Neeb Karori Baba is an occasion to remember a saint whose message of faith, simplicity and service continues to inspire people not only in India but also across the world.

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Additional Chief Secretary and Director General of Tourism, Amrit Abhijat said the circuit will add an important new dimension to Uttar Pradesh’s famous spiritual tourism circuits. Connecting the major places associated with Baba together will make access to these places easier for devotees and tourists.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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