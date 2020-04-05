College student held for post against PM, CM over lockdown

The police arrested Ansari from near his residence on Friday and produced him before a local court of Basti which sent him to judicial custody, said circle officer, Harraiya, Shiv Pratap Singh. (File) The police arrested Ansari from near his residence on Friday and produced him before a local court of Basti which sent him to judicial custody, said circle officer, Harraiya, Shiv Pratap Singh. (File)

A 26-year-old undergraduate student was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media and also threatening to spread coronavirus in Basti district.

Station House Officer of Parasrampur police station, Ashok Kumar Singh, said he got information on Thursday that a local youth, identified as Talib Ansari, had made objectionable comments on Facebook against Modi and Adityanath and opposed the lockdown. In another message, Ansari said they would continue offering prayers in mosques and spread coronavirus.

An FIR under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting or religion or religious beliefs), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was lodged.

Police also invoked the Information Technology Act against him. Ansari, a student of BSc second year, is a resident of Narainpur village in the district.

The police arrested Ansari from near his residence on Friday and produced him before a local court of Basti which sent him to judicial custody, said circle officer, Harraiya, Shiv Pratap Singh.

