Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

College peon held for hiding phone in women’s toilet: Cops

“We have arrested the peon under IPC section 354 C (Voyeurism). We checked the phone and found short video clips of the women’s toilet. It appears these were shot while placing the phone inside,” said a police officer.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the recovered phone belongs to the peon. (Representational/File)

THE MORADABAD police have arrested a peon at a government-aided college for allegedly attempting to make videos by hiding a cellphone inside the women’s toilet at the institute. The 26-year-old accused was working on a contractual basis at the college for the past two years, police said.

Police said the accused confessed during interrogation.

According to the police, on November 10, a woman professor of the college found a phone, with recording on, hidden inside the toilet premises. The professor took the cellphone and informed the college administration.

More from Lucknow

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the recovered phone belongs to the peon.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 03:35:06 am
