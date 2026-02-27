Codeine cough syrup racket: Police move to attach property of absconding ‘kingpin’ Shubham Jaiswal

The case against Shubham and the other accused was registered at Rohania police station in Varanasi

A district court in Varanasi has issued a notice for attachment of property of Shubham Jaiswal, the 33-year-old prime suspect in the multi-crore codeine cough syrup racket.

“The court notice has been pasted outside his residence in Varanasi. Except for Shubham, all eight other accused in the case have been arrested,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma.

Last year, Varanasi Police had said it uncovered properties worth nearly Rs 40 crore allegedly linked to the accused in the city.

Shubham has been absconding since his name surfaced in the case last year, with police suspecting he is currently hiding in Dubai. Police said they are in the process of obtaining a Red Corner Notice against him through Interpol.