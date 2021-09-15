CMO hits back at Rahul over criticism of Yogi’s ‘abba jaan’ remark

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday over his “abba jaan” remarks and asked what kind of a “yogi propagates hate”, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office responded by saying that if “bulldozing an empire of criminals” was hatred then it would continue. “Abba jaan” is the Urdu term for father.

Addressing a programme in Kushinagar on Sunday, Adityanath had claimed that people did not receive rations before 2017 as they did now. He said, “Because then, people who say ‘abba jaan’ used to digest the rations.” On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Adityanath, and tweeted, “Jo nafrat kare, woh yogi kaisa! [What kind of a Yogi propagates hate].” In a Facebook post, Gandhi also recalled the horrific Hathras incident that occurred a year ago. “The wait for justice continues. Daughter of Hathras, daughter of the country,” he wrote.

In response to the tweet, the UP CMO wrote on the microblogging site, “Jaaki rahi bhavna jaisi, prabhu murat dekhi tinh taisi [Everybody sees God the way they feel]. Dear Rahul ji, if running bulldozers on the empire of criminals and mafia is hatred, then this hate will keep continuing.”

With PTI inputs