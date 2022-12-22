CM Yogi: Ganga should be aviral, nirmal by 2025

Reviewing the implementation of the “Namami Gange” project in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday told officials to ensure that Ganga river water is made “aviral” (free-flowing) and “nirmal” (clean) before the commencement of Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025.

He also directed officials to ensure that the process of installation of STPs (sewage treatment plants) to stop the flow of sewage and toxic water into the rivers is expedited, and emphasis should be given to urban solid waste management.

The “Namami Gange” programme was launched by the Central government in 2014 with an aim to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga. In Uttar Pradesh, the river flows through 27 districts.

With an aim to encourage farmers to join natural farming, the CM said that farmers should be made aware of the good results of “zero budget farming”.

According to a government spokesperson, natural farming is being done on about 85,000 hectares of land. “A special campaign on natural farming has been launched in seven districts of Bundelkhand as well,” the spokesperson added.

During the meeting, the CM was informed that 66,180 hectares of land have been brought under organic farming in the state and more than one lakh farmers are getting benefited from organic farming at present, sources said.

The CM directed officials to identify and ensure the quality of organic products by setting up laboratories at all divisional headquarters. He also directed them to ensure that outlets of organic products should be set up at all agricultural markets.

Advertisement

Officials were also told to explore new tourism possibilities along the ghats of Ganga near the pilgrimage sites, places of historical and cultural significance.

The CM asked the officials to develop a model for a river cruise and wildlife tourism with facilities for water sports and camping.

Focusing on the need for a new “river-centric approach” in planning riverine cities and ensuring that this becomes part of the city’s master plan, officials have been asked to take technical support from IIT-Kanpur.

Advertisement

Officials were also told to ensure that children should also be associated with the campaign of water conservation, cleanliness of rivers, and river revival, and cleanliness and these issues should be included as a subject in the curriculum of secondary classes.