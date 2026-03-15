CM Yogi forms SIT to probe Badaun HPCL plant double murder

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a “detailed inquiry” into the murders of two officials on the premises of a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) biogas plant at Saijni village of Badaun district.
The probe team will be headed by the Bareilly Divisional Commissioner, he announced. This comes a day after Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brajesh Kumar Singh was transferred. Ankita Sharma, who was Kasganj SP, replaced Singh who has been posted as SP (Logistics) in Lucknow.
Musajhag Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar and Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Kumar were suspended for failing to act on the complaint of plant Deputy General Manager (DGM) Sudhir Gupta (55), who along with Harshit Mishra (34), an assistant manager, was shot dead allegedly by Ajay Pratap Singh, the accused.
Singh, who earlier supplied crop stubble to the plant and was upset after he was blacklisted by Gupta, has been arrested.
In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said prompt action has been taken in the matter and a fair and transparent investigation will be conducted.
The SIT has been directed to thoroughly investigate all aspects related to the incident so that if any negligence or possible conspiracy is found, the responsible persons can be identified and strict action can be taken against them, he added.
In the post, he said the state government will ensure strict action in line with its zero tolerance policy towards crime and criminals.
Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been made at the plant to instill confidence among employees. Also, a police outpost has also been set up there on the Chief Minister’s directions to prevent any such incidents in the future and to ensure the safety of industrial units.
The CM also extended “deep condolences” to the victims’ families , saying the state government stands firmly with them and is taking every step to ensure justice.
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