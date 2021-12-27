CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of houses for poor, project land ‘seized from former MP Atiq Ahmad’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation of 75 houses in Prayagraj. Official sources said the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme would be built on land seized from former MP Atiq Ahmad.

At the event, Adityanath said government properties seized from the mafia would be used to construct houses for the poor. He said his government put an end to the atrocities of “unscrupulous elements”, and was building homes for the poor by destroying the havelis of criminals.

“Before 2017, properties of the poor and businessmen were illegally grabbed by the mafia and others. Today, the foundation stone of the housing scheme for the poor has been laid by performing bhoomi pujan on land occupied by the mafia,” the chief minister said at the meeting.

The CM said his government had worked on the policy of zero tolerance of criminals and the mafia, and freed land worth thousands of crores in Prayagraj alone from their possession. “On these land, houses will be built for the poor. Our government has given 47 lakh housing facilities to the poor within four-and-a-half years. In Prayagraj alone, 1.25 lakh people got the benefit of housing facilities,” he said.

Ahmad was a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Phulpur from 2004 to 2009. He is named in at least 70 cases, including the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Allahabad.

Hitting out at the SP, Adityanath alleged that money sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state for the welfare of the poor had been misused by the leaders of the previous government to build their “own houses”. Such leaders believed that “jo zameen khaali hai, woh zameen hamari hai [empty land is ours]” but that was not the situation anymore, the chief minister said, adding, “Our government will get the illegally grabbed land freed, return it to the owner. If the property belongs to the government, it will be used for building houses for the poor.”

Adityanath told the audience, “Before 2017, properties of the poor and traders were grabbed, the poor were looted and deprived of government schemes. Today in Prayagraj, we have launched a scheme of free houses to be built on the land freed from dreaded mafiosi,” he added.

Meanwhile, referring to raids conducted by the GST authorities on Wednesday at multiple locations in Kanpur allegedly linked to businessman Piyush Jain, the chief minister said, “For the past two to three days, a person associated with Samajwadi Party had spoken about samajwadi itra [perfume]… then our state president had said that it was not samajwadi itra but it was samajwadi badboo [foul odour] that was being spread in the state.”