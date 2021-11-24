CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Jewar airport site: ‘Monumental for Western UP’

At the Jewar toll plaza exit, an LED screen atop a truck plays government advertisements about the upcoming airport. The highway stretches till Ranhera village, where the foundation stone for the airport will be laid Thursday. Posters of party workers and leaders thanking the government can be seen every hundred feet. A muddy path cuts from the road, and huge tents and hundreds of labourers can be seen preparing for the ceremony.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to the Jewar site to review preparations, ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the airport. As per officials, a crowd of nearly 2 lakh is expected.

“For many years, there have been discussions on the possibility of an airport in this region. But due to lack of political will, it could not materialise. I am thankful for the vision of the Prime Minister because of which the airport is being built. The government focused on development activities and this will be a monumental project for the public in West UP,” said Adityanath at the inauguration site.

The CM said the state is working on airports in areas where people could not have “imagined” earlier. He said the airport will bring 1 lakh jobs, and that many other projects like Film City, Electronic Park are coming up in the region.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the CM said, “This will be a memorable occasion. There are some akal se paidal log. These are the people who say that they wanted to carry out inaugurations. We need to tell them how the inauguration took place, and in such a timely manner projects were implemented.”

A stage of nearly 130 feet has been built, which has a 90×16 feet LED screen. Approximately 40,000 chairs are being laid out, but the total area, including the main tent, can include more than 2 lakh people, said officials. Two smaller tents have also been erected for official purposes.

“This is a dream come true for all of us. We need to ensure that the event is huge. The airport will soon be under construction and the promised employment will also come. People will begin arriving at the venue on Thursday from early morning since there is eagerness to welcome the PM,” said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. The Noida International Airport (NIA) will be India’s largest airport after its completion, said officials.

It is at a distance of about 72 km from the existing IGI airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida, and about 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.

An agreement was signed in October last year with the concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), an SPV of the bid winner Zurich International Airport AG. As per the agreement, the first phase of the project, costing Rs 5,730 crore as per the development plan, will have to be completed by September 29, 2024. Currently, the development plan given by the concessionaire is under examination and formalities will be completed in the coming weeks, officials said.