CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates HUL’s ‘gender balanced’ factory; firm to invest Rs 700 cr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday virtually inaugurated a factory set up by Hindustan Unilever Limited at Sumerpur in Hamirpur district. The company has committed to invest Rs 700 crore by 2025 in the unit which will be manufacturing spray dried detergent powder.

The company stated that it would be a “gender-balanced” factory that would be employing local women.

A government spokesperson said the unit will be linked to Uttar Pradesh government’s “Mission Shakti” campaign.

Lauding the initiative, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the land of Bundelkhand, where investors once used to stay away from and where there had been an exodus of youths, has now become a heaven on earth today. The chief minister said,”This kind of investment would help in overall development of the region.

The government is developing industrial clusters along the recently inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway and the unit is a step in that direction.”

Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Minister Nanda Gopal ‘Nandi’ said during the event 101 women employees were hired under Mission Shakti, while another 153 women employees would be recruited soon. The target is to complete the unit by 2025 with the estimated investment of Rs 700 crore, he added.