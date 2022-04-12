CM Yogi Adityanath and his deputies reach Delhi, talks likely on new state BJP chief

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and two deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, on Monday reached New Delhi to meet the BJP leadership amid talks for the selection of the new UP unit chief.

The incumbent state BJP president, Swatantra Dev, Singh was recently inducted into the state cabinet as Jal Shakti minister, and as per the party’s “one person, one post” policy, a new state BJP chief is like to be appointed soon.

After reaching Delhi, Adityanath and his two deputies called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi said they discussed several subjects related to the state’s development. Referring to the three leaders, the PM said their resolve towards the people and national interest will give a new dimension to the state’s development.

Later, the three leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state government described the separate meetings as courtesy calls.

Sources said that they would meet BJP national president JP Nadda for the selection of the new state president. Swatantra Dev Singh is also likely to attend the meeting.

Among the names doing rounds for the post of UP BJP chief are Mathura MLA and former power minister Shrikant Sharma, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, Aligarh MP Satish Kumar Gautam and Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak. Notably, all of them belong to the Brahmin community. From the OBC community, two names are under consideration, BJP sources said. They include Union Minister of State BL Verma and party state general secretary Amarpal Maurya. —With PTI