CM visits Varanasi, Prayagraj; holds review meets UP records 9,695 fresh Covid cases, Lucknow worst-affected

For the second consecutive day on Friday, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases with 9,695 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, 8,490 people had tested positive in 24 hours, which was the highest single-day jump after the state recorded over 7,000 cases in September 11 last year.

Lucknow was among the worst-hit districts with 2,934 fresh cases, followed by Prayagraj with 1,016 fresh cases and Varanasi with 845 new cases. While Lucknow has a total of 13,478 active cases, Prayagraj has 5,502 and Varanasi 2,477 cases.

The highest number of deaths were reported from Lucknow where 14 people succumbed to the virus, while Kanpur Nagar and Prayagraj reported three deaths each, and Varanasi two.

The state had a total of 48,306 active cases on Friday, while the toll touched 9,039 with 37 deaths being reported from across the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the state government, the total samples tested till now has reached 3.63 crore, while 1.97 lakh people were tested over the last 24 hours.

Till now, 69.68 lakh people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 11.97 lakh people have also received the second shot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials to ensure the vaccination of elderly people in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad on a priority basis. He also appealed to people to take part in the “Tika Utsav” from April 11 to 14.

The CM on Friday visited Varanasi and Prayagraj to review the Covid-19 situation. He visited Covid-19 designated hospitals, including Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, and met doctors and officials and took stock of the situation. He told health and paramedical officials to take precautions and ensure good facilities to patients. The CM also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers.

Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also visited Agra, Bareilly and Jhansi to monitor the situation, while Medical Health Minister Suresh Khanna visited four districts.

Speaking at the briefing in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said the government aims to innoculate 25 lakh people during the three-day “Tika Utsav”. He added that the three-day awareness programme, which will be attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, will begin on April 11.

“On April 11, the governor will hold talks with leaders of political parties and leaders of the House. On the second day, along with the CM, the Governor will have talks with mayors and corporators from the across the state. On the last day, along with the CM, the Governor will hold talks with religious leaders,” said Sehgal.

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered that in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur Nagar, government offices will run at 50 per cent capacity and the other half of employees will work from home. This will be done with the help of roster. The order will not be applicable to officials involved in essential services.