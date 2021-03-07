CM: UP saw 53% rise in power transmission capacity in 4 years

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state has seen “a jump in the transmission capacity by 53 per cent” in the last four years.

“We inherited a power infrastructure in shambles, but during the four years, the transmission capacity alone has seen an augmentation of 53 per cent. The state had moved towards self-reliance in power sector even as the load capacity in transmission reached to 25,000 MW, an increase of about 53 per cent in the last four years,” said Adityanath.

A statement issued by the government said the CM was speaking after inaugurating two sub-stations of 220 KV and nine sub-stations of 132 KV built at a cost of Rs 571.57 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of 10 sub-stations of 220 KV and six sub-stations of 132 KV to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,347.91 crore.

He said the state was getting a gift of 27 sub-stations as “part of continuous progress made by his government in the field of power transmission”.

He said “self-reliance” in the power sector was extremely important for “Atmanirbhar UP”.

The CM said at present there were several transmission works being executed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore.

The CM appealed to consumers to “submit their electricity bills on time while issuing instructions for prompt disposal of every small and big problem of consumers” in order to achieve round-the clock power supply.

“It will reduce the load on other sub-stations and will improve power supply,” he said.

UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said due to continuous efforts, the problem of low voltage had been taken care of with compliance with the roster and redressal of consumer complaints being on top of the agenda.