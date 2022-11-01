CM: UP met Rs 20,000 cr investment target in data storage capacity in a yr

Inaugurating north India’s first hyperscale data centre ‘Yotta D1’ in Greater Noida on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had achieved the target of installing 250 MW of storage capacity with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore within a year of launching its data centre policy.

Spread over an area of 3 lakh square feet in Knowledge Park in Greater Noida, Yotta D1 was built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and is the country’s biggest and UP’s first data centre, officials said. On the occasion, MoUs worth Rs 39,000 crore were also signed between the UP government and Hiranandani Group for investment in the state.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said, “Earlier, when Uttar Pradesh implemented its data centre policy, the total storage capacity in the country was only 400 MW. We set a target of 250 MW of storage capacity by 2026 with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. And, this target has been achieved in the very first year of the policy. Today, proposals of 600 MW have been received from many investors of the country and abroad.”

Adityanath said, “I am delighted to see the opening of north India’s first data centre in Greater Noida today. The data centre will increase data storage capacity of the country, which until now stood at two per cent only despite the fact that 1.5 billion mobile phones and 650 million internet users in the world are from India and are using 20 per cent of the world’s data. Yet for storage of data, we had to look for centres abroad.”

The CM added that technology and Indian talent, which have been instrumental in bringing about a global digital revolution, will play a vital role in realising PM Modi’s goal of self-reliance and making India a $5-trillion economy.