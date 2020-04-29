CM signals easing of curbs: Out of three zones in UP, red to remain sealed, green to have more relaxations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Signaling some ease in lockdown restrictions post-May 3, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday said that his government is working on a plan to divide the state in red, orange and green zones as per the cases of coronavirus infection and order relaxations in the curbs accordingly. He also urged migrant workers of UP stranded in different parts of the country to show restrain and assured them that his government has been working on to bring them back.

Speaking to the students, who were brought from Kota in Rajasthan, through a Zoom video meeting, the Chief Minister said: “The lockdown is for breaking the chain of coronavirus. We are going to make three categories (of places). First, where corona positive cases are there and these places would be put in the red zone. In these places, no activity would be allowed and remain completely sealed with only medical, sanitation and doorstep delivery teams be allowed to operate.”

Read| Make arrangements to shelter 15 lakh people in state, says CM Yogi Adityanath

“Next, will be the orange zone, which has become free from coronavirus or the areas surrounding it. Here, were are going to allow some activities but with some caution. Third, will be the green zone, where there is no coronavirus case and is safe. Here the government is considering some relaxations and is also in discussion with the Government of India,” he said in his reply to a question by a student who wanted to know how long would the lockdown continue.

Notably, till Tuesday, the coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 of the total 75 districts. Out of these 60 districts, seven have been declared “corona-free” with no active cases. They are Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambi.

The 15 districts where there no coronavirus cases have been reported so far are Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ballia, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehgarh, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Siddharthnagar and Sonbhadra.

Some of the districts worst-hit by coronavirus are Agra, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Meerut and Firozabad.

Telling the students that the “story of their home return” is a “story of success”, the Chief Minster through the video conference urged people of UP stranded in other states to have patience. “Please don’t lose patience, we are making arrangements for your return,” the CM said.

The CM’s remarks came hours after migrant workers in Surat, Gujarat, went on a rampage in a diamond manufacturing hub, demanding returning to their home states.

Contrasting Uttar Pradesh with west Europe, the Chief Minister said that while in west Europe with 19.60 crore population, about 11 lakh people have been infected and over 1 lakh have died because of coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh with 23 crore population has been able to restrict the cases to about 2,000 and 31 deaths so far. “This was because we took the lockdown decision early and did not even allow Holi Milan functions to take place in the state,” the CM told the students, who took part from Varanasi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur among others.

As students thanked the Chief Minister for bringing them back from Kota, Adityanath said that in return he wants them to become “Corona Warriors” by keeping themselves, their families and society safe and spread awareness about the preventive measures while keeping themselves quarantined as well.

Adityanath told the students that his government is working on a strategy to prepare some online study material and asked them to focus on studies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.