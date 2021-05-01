UP: CM sets up ‘Team 9’ to tackle surge

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Friday reconstituted his “Team-11” into a “Team-9” and gave them a fresh set of instructions to deal with the second wave of Covid-19. The team-9 will be headed by Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, officials said.

Khanna’s team will have MoS, medical education, Additional Chief Secretary (medical education), and Principal Secretary (medical education) as its members. Khanna’s team will oversee Covid beds, availability of human resources, and vaccination.

Singh’s team will oversee arrangements of medical kits, testing, and increasing health facilities. Minister of State, health, and additional chief secretary (health), will be part of his sub-committee. The team-9 will have Chief Secretary R K Tiwari as the third member, who will head a team which will work in coordination with Centre and other state government for better management of the Covid situation.

Infrastructure & Industrial Development Department Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal will be the fourth member of the team. His responsibility will be to look after the industrial activities amid the pandemic.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha has been made the fifth member of the team and will be responsible to look after the agricultural activities in the state.

ACS (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi will be fourth member of the team whose team will oversee oxygen supply in the state. His sub-committee will have principal secretaries of the

Food Safety and Drug Administration and Transportation department.

The seventh team member is Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar, who will be responsible for arrangement of testing and quarantine facilities for migrant workers.

The eighth team member will be UP DGP H C Awasthy whose work will be related to containment zone, weekly curfew, COVID protocol, law and order. The ninth team will be headed by ACS (rural development and panchayati raj department) Manoj Kumar Singh. He will look after fogging and sanitisation works.

CM tests negative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he had tested negative for Covid-19. The chief minister had isolated himself on April 13 after some officials he came in contact with tested positive for the disease. He tested positive the following day. “Due to your good wishes and doctors’ care, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I thank you all for your cooperation and good wishes for me,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

During his over two-week isolation, the chief minister carried on his work virtually.