CM: Secularism biggest threat to India’s tradition on global stage

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said secularism is the biggest threat to India’s tradition getting recognition on the global stage, and warned that those misguiding people for their own profit and betraying the country will not be spared. He also urged people not to lose the harmonious spirit of the nation by being involved in petty communal disputes. People who are creating false propaganda about India for a meager sum of money will face the heat, he added.

The CM was speaking during the launch of the first edition of Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana, an e-book prepared by the Ayodhya Research Institute. He said the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya made the launch of the Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana more special.

Narrating the story of a Buddhist guide found in the Angkor Wat temple during his visit to Cambodia, the CM attacked those questioning the Hindu culture. He said the temple guide was a Buddhist and he was confident enough to admit that Buddhism has originated from Hinduism.

“The stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata not only give us the best life lessons, but also tell us a lot about the expansion of Indian boundaries. These stories of our epic Hindu literatures help us envision a better India. Pakistan was a part of India before 1947 and Maryada Purushottam Lord Sri Ram had extended the boundaries of India during his time by making his brother’s son, the ruler of Pakistan,” he said. He added that still there are some people who raise questions on the existence of Ram in Ayodhya, but the historical facts cannot be denied.

The chief minister urged that people who have a sense of reverence for Ramayana, Ram, and India, should actively participate in the launch of the encyclopedia. He said the encyclopedia will motivate people to visit Ayodhya as it will introduce one to the untouched aspects of science and spirituality.

“There are seven holy cities of Sapta Puri, which are considered as the holiest Hindu Teerths, out of these, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi are within Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of pride for us that a workshop has been organised by the Department of Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. It should be our endeavour to stage Ramleela all over the world.”

The first edition of the encyclopaedia has been released in the English language, which is designed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The first edition in Hindi and Tamil languages will also be published in the coming month. Director of the state Information Department, Shishir Singh said there is a plan to publish the Ramayana Encyclopedia in over 200 volumes. For this, the Ayodhya Research Institute has set up a board of editors and advisors across the country and world.

The publication of Ramayana will also be released in Odiya, Malayalam, Urdu, and Assamese languages along with the first edition of the Global Ramayana Encyclopedia.

The Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, is involved in this mega project by combining the tangible and intangible legacy of the Ramayana from several countries of the world.