Thursday, June 14, 2018
CM rubbishes Oppn criticism on SPs promises

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the Opposition for accusing the Samajwadi Party of failing to fulfil the promises made to people

Written by Press Trust Of India | Etawah | Updated: May 23, 2018 6:34:50 pm
Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the Opposition for accusing the Samajwadi Party of failing to fulfil the promises made to people and said laptops being distributed by the state government will help students progress. Opposition parties,which earlier mocked the promises made by SP,were nowhere to be seen now,he said while addressing a gathering at Saifai during a laptop distribution ceremony. Akhilesh warned the students of a legal action if any one of them was found selling the laptops (distributed by the state government).

