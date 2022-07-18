CM orders probe after UP Advocate General’s office catches fire

The office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located in the Allahabad High Court caught fire on Sunday in Prayagraj district.

No one was seriously injured, police said. Efforts were being made till Sunday evening to douse the fire with the help of 15 fire tenders. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a committee to probe the reasons that might have led to the fire.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (Prayagraj) Shailesh Kuma Pandey said, “We received information about a fire at the Advocate General’s office in Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan and dispatched fire tenders. In addition, tenders from Pratapgarh and Kaushambi and, the Army and Air Force were also called.”