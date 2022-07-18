scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

CM orders probe after UP Advocate General’s office catches fire

No one was seriously injured, police said. Efforts were being made till Sunday evening to douse the fire with the help of 15 fire tenders.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 18, 2022 1:52:36 am
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a committee to probe the reasons that might have led to the fire. (File Photo)

The office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located in the Allahabad High Court caught fire on Sunday in Prayagraj district.

No one was seriously injured, police said. Efforts were being made till Sunday evening to douse the fire with the help of 15 fire tenders. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a committee to probe the reasons that might have led to the fire.

More from Lucknow

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (Prayagraj) Shailesh Kuma Pandey said, “We received information about a fire at the Advocate General’s office in Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan and dispatched fire tenders. In addition, tenders from Pratapgarh and Kaushambi and, the Army and Air Force were also called.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...Premium
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...Premium
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement