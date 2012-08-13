CM orders land acquisition for Delhi-Mumbai corridor

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has directed officials to obtain land for the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project from farmers with their consensus. During a review of the UP part of the project on Saturday,he asked the authorities to make farmers stakeholders in the project.

Akhilesh said farmers should get the profit of the acquired land and not the government or industries. He said the UP part of the project will be started with development of the proposed high-tech integrated industrial township on the land of UP State Industrial Corporation and Greater Noida Authority.

The DMIC project is a mega infra-structure project covering 1,483 km between Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai to Greater Noida. As many as 13 industrial and seven investment regions are proposed to be developed on the entire corridor. One investment and one industrial region are proposed in UP.

A 200 km-area on both sides of the industrial region has been earmarked as dedicated freight corridor. An investment of Rs 75,000 crore is expected under the project.

