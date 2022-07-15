scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

CM orders action against Homeopathy Medicine Board officials over ‘irregularities’

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 15, 2022 4:55:29 am
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday took “strict action” against officials and some individuals found to be involved in alleged irregularities in disbursing scholarships offered by the Social Welfare Department to private education institutes under the UP Homeopathy Medicine Board.

A government spokesperson said that following the “zero tolerance towards corruption” policy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of Manoj Yadav, Additional Director, Homeopathy Directorate and Vinod Kumar Yadav, Senior Clerk, UP Homeopathy Medicine Board. “They will face disciplinary action,” said the spokesperson and added, “The action was taken after a report was submitted about the matter on July 13.”

Other officials who faced action are the Board’s contractual clerks Sushma Mishra, and Dinesh Chandra Dubey, who misused the Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). “The CM has directed that their contracts be terminated and a case against them is lodged at the concerned police station,” said the spokesperson.

Sunita Malik, who is not an employee of the Medicine Board, and a fake DSC was made in her name and misused, will face criminal proceedings.

The CM also ordered that the loss incurred due to the irregularities will be recovered by the Social Welfare Department.

