CM: NEET candidates travelling in roadways buses for June 21 exam to get 50% fare concession

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In the wake of the BJP government facing strong criticism over paper leaks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a 50 percent fare concession in buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for candidates appearing in the NEET examination on June 21.
He also directed that necessary temporary accommodation facilities be made available for candidates travelling to other districts for the examination.
In a meeting with senior officials, the CM reviewed the law and order situation in the state, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and security arrangements for the upcoming festivals. The Chief Minister said nearly 3.5 lakh candidates would appear in the NEET examination to in 59 districts of the state on June 21. He directed that candidates appearing in the examination be given a 50 percent concession in bus fares of the UPSRTC upon showing their admit cards.
Adityanath directed that all necessary arrangements be ensured in accordance with the guidelines of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to maintain sanctity, transparency, and sensitivity of the examination. He also instructed authorities to keep strict surveillance on attempts to spread rumours, misleading information, or false information through social media and other platforms and to take prompt and effective action.
He further directed the DMs and the commissioners/SSPs to implement strict measures stating that Muharram is an occasion of mourning, not of a display of strength. He directed to strictly see there is no kind of display of weapons, initiation of new traditions, or uncontrolled use of loud DJs, drums, or percussion instruments.
The Chief Minister said the officials in the districts should hold a dialogue in advance on Muharram arrangements and ensure that no incident affecting law and order occurs anywhere.
He directed that to prevent any kind of accident, the height of Tazias should remain in accordance with prescribed standards and Tazias taller than 10 to 12 feet should not be permitted.
The CM also said active participation of public representatives should be ensured in International Yoga Day programmes. He directed that yoga programmes be organised in all 58,000 gram panchayats and 762 urban local bodies of the state.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram