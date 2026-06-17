CM: NEET candidates travelling in roadways buses for June 21 exam to get 50% fare concession

In the wake of the BJP government facing strong criticism over paper leaks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a 50 percent fare concession in buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for candidates appearing in the NEET examination on June 21.

He also directed that necessary temporary accommodation facilities be made available for candidates travelling to other districts for the examination.

In a meeting with senior officials, the CM reviewed the law and order situation in the state, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and security arrangements for the upcoming festivals. The Chief Minister said nearly 3.5 lakh candidates would appear in the NEET examination to in 59 districts of the state on June 21. He directed that candidates appearing in the examination be given a 50 percent concession in bus fares of the UPSRTC upon showing their admit cards.